After almost a year long intermission, the Dobie West Theatre Club is ready to open its doors to fans.
The board has decided to continue showing monthly vintage films, beginning with “Footloose” on April 17. The film “Auntie Mame” will be shown on May 15.
The theatre will also host a weekly children’s movie series on Wednesday’s at 2 p.m. for the summer. The board chose the Marvel Avengers collection and will show them in chronological order, beginning with Captain America.
Auditions for their selected play began on April 6 at the theatre. The play “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” by James Hope Wooten Comedies is set to show from Sept.16-18 and promises to bring laughter to George West and beyond.
The theatre will also be available for school movie day, as well as rentals from the public.
The board, which depends on its members volunteer hours and hopeful attitude, has been using the time off to keep up with renovations as well as cleanliness and may even have a new mural available for visitors to enjoy.
“When one member gets sick or overwhelmed, another one just steps in and helps,” said board President Glynis Strause. “We need to open up and get people in these seats. I think we’re more than ready to bring back films and live theatre with more events.”
For more information including show times and prices visit dobie-westtheatre.com.
