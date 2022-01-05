The Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre will be holding auditions come the new year for a new play written by a George West resident.
For most Europeans alive at the end of the thirteenth century life was rural, brutal, and short. The great Roman roads that spanned Europe had long since been abandoned, left to decay, or be pillaged for building materials. Societies shrunk and closed in upon themselves. The people never saw new things. You lived your whole life without seeing a face you didn’t recognize, who wasn’t kin in some remote way. You never saw or used anything that hadn’t been around when you were born. You never did anything different from your forebears. Progress stood still.
The wide world existed, waiting – out there – for a few brave souls to trod upon her uncharted by-ways. It took courage of course. Travel was even more dangerous than normal life. The small settlements along the way were often, justifiably, intolerant. A stranger might be a spy for a band of rogues, or the settlement might be a band of rogues. Weather prediction didn’t extend beyond a few short minutes. What you saw is what you got. You knew nothing of the climate where you were or where you were going. Travel took courage, but it also took something else. The agrarian life and feudalism almost succeeded in breeding it out of us. Serfs stay at home, the property of their baron. Courage needs an imperative to call it into existence. You can’t just be courageous without a reason. It was wanderlust that provided the emotional meaning to the courage required.
Marco Polo was born in that world, but it is not the world he left. Marco Polo went to the orient and returned home with marvelous tales of far-flung places. And it was his stories that reignited wanderlust in the European soul.
The Gift: A Renaissance Romance, written by George West resident Leroy Smith, hints at those tales while telling us the story of the lifelong love of three people. When Marco departed Venice, he left behind the two people he cared for the most: Maria, the romantic love of his life and his loyal friend, Antonio. They stood a decades long vigil, awaiting Marco’s return. Life goes on and eventually loyal friends must stand down from their watch. New generations wield their lovers’ magic in the persons of Sophia – Maria’s headstrong maid – and Leonardo, a too serious young man. Leonardo must deal with his older, and perhaps nefarious, brother, Raphael, who just happens to be the greatest swordsman in all of Italy and Maria’s latest suitor.
At this point, Marco reenters the scene and upsets apple carts with his larger-than-life presence.
The first casting call is Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre.
The play needs 3 children (two boys, one girl) ages 8 to 12; 3 teenagers (two boys, one girl) ages 13 to 17 and a cast of a thousand adults. Seriously, there are seven principal players (five men and two women) and as many as eight roles for party goers.
If you’ve always wanted to be involved in theatre one of these parts will be a great way to start.
For more information, contact the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre at 361-436-1098.
Submitted by the DWPAR