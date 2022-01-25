Buenos Dias!
Beloved actress and comedian, Betty White and my mother, the late Antonia Cruz shared the same birthday; Jan. 17. Both were beloved ladies and it was a shock to hear the news that Betty White died on New Year’s Eve.
Betty White had so many wonderful plans to celebrate her 100th birthday this week, and hopefully she will be remembered with a $5.00 donation to your favorite animal shelter, according to information that I gathered from the internet, for this Progress article.
At first, the news was that she had died peacefully in her sleep (from natural causes) at her home in the Brentwood section of west Los Angeles, where she preferred to live since the Pandemic. Then, on Monday Jan. 10, it was revealed that she had died 6 days after suffering a stroke on Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), according to her official death certificate and confirmed by her doctor.
Her legal name, Betty Marion Ludden is listed, as she took the last name of her late husband, Allen Ludden to whom she was married from 1963 until his death in 1981. Allen and Betty were shown in one of his game shows, “Password,” which was very popular at the time. More than a decade later, Betty’s love continued as she related that Allen would call her from wherever he was working and say, “You wanto go out to dinner? You want to have a date?” She’d reply, “Sure,” and he would buy a chicken, put it on the grill outside and they would go out to a room behind their house and put on a stack of records, have their barbeque dinner and dance.
Jeff Witjas, her Agent, recalled Betty’s long-lasting love for her late husband, saying, “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband and believed that she would be with him again.” Apparently, her last word was “Allen.”
It’s reported that she was cremated, and her remains were given to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of her Advanced Care Directive (Betty White had no children).
Most actors or actress’ on TV or in the movies are playing a role. Yet, Betty White showed who she really was when she appeared in public. She was witty and funny and a true comedian, especially in her role in “The Golden Girls.” She was genuine in how she spoke, and her beautiful smile and laughter seemed as if she was always happy. Her kindness radiated.
Her Hollywood career spanned more than 70 years, starting in 1945 with short films. I first took notice of her on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” as Sue Ann Nivens , but especially with “The Golden Girls” and the movie, “The Proposal.”
One of her final performances was voicing Bitey White in “Toy Story 4.”
She remained a pop culture phenomenon well into her 90s, long after Emmy-winning roles playing on her likeability and slight “naughty” wit. She kidded that she “loved” Robert Redford, but never met him personally.
Raising money for animals was a project that was very close to her heart. There are photos of Betty with dogs (including one named Rick, a guide dog for the blind) plus horses, snakes, parrots and a chimpanzee.
This request is for you and me. For Betty White’s 100th birthday, consider picking a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate $5 in Betty White’s name. As an animal advocate, we can help above, and let Betty Whites’ legacy continue forever more. I know that every Jan. 17, for my mother’s birthday, I always make a Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in our mother’s memory, and I can truly add another $5.00 for an animal organization that Betty White supported, and as her fans, to continue picking up our efforts to where Betty White left off.
I will never forget either of these beautiful ladies that shared the same birthday.
Rest in peace.
Adios!
Contributed by Celia Ruiz