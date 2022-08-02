sch 7-28 Dunn grad.jpg

Dr. Koren Dunn (Contributed photo)

Koren Dunn, the daughter of Kevin and Kristen Dunn (formerly of George West) and the granddaughter of the late John and Leanna Koemel, of George West, graduated May 21 with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas A & M University Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy.

She graduated summa cum laude and received the Dean’s Academic Achievement Award and the Moore’s Pharmacy Incorporated Outstanding Student Award.

Dunn also received a pharmacy residency at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

Informatino contributed by Kristen Dunn

Recommended for you