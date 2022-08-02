Koren Dunn, the daughter of Kevin and Kristen Dunn (formerly of George West) and the granddaughter of the late John and Leanna Koemel, of George West, graduated May 21 with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas A & M University Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy.
She graduated summa cum laude and received the Dean’s Academic Achievement Award and the Moore’s Pharmacy Incorporated Outstanding Student Award.
Dunn also received a pharmacy residency at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.
Informatino contributed by Kristen Dunn