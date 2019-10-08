Eerie vintage film celebrates October at Dobie West Theatre

GEORGE WEST – Oscar-winning actresses Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland star in the October Vintage Movie at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre, “Hush ... Hush, Sweet Charlotte,” itself nominated for seven Academy Awards, will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Bette Davis is Charlotte, living in seclusion in a rotting mansion with a wicked old family secret and her housekeeper. (Agnes Moorehead in an Oscar-nominated performance.)
Desperate to keep the house from being torn down she turns to her cousin Miriam (de Havilland) for help. Miriam comes but proves not to be the help Charlotte expected her to be.
Directed by Robert Aldrich, who could helm gothic melodrama with the best of them, the film is top-notch for shocks, screams, moans and whimpers. It has plenty of spookiness for the month of October.
The supporting cast is chock full of talented performers, including a young Bruce Dern and an aging but still classy Mary Astor. The often-underrated Victor Buono plays Charlotte’s father in flashback scenes and Oscar award-winning George Kennedy has some screen time in this show.
It’s pleasing to see an older class act like Bette Davis supported by equally fine actors. Meaty roles for actresses past 40 were scarce in the time period that produced “Hush ... Hush, Sweet Charlotte.” Davis made the most of this one and was fortunate to have fine co-stars and supporting cast.
The Dobie West’s October Vintage Movie presentation is a great opportunity to see well-done gothic melodrama and watch some of the great actors of the 20th century on the big screen.
Admission and popcorn are free with donations accepted and appreciated. Get a warm-up for Halloween with this classic film.