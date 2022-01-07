Texas chapters of Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) are presenting certificates to local individuals or businesses which show their patriotism by flying and honoring the American and Texas flags.
Overall, to be considered for a certificate, prospective participants must present their flags with neatness, care and good lighting.
Recent certificate recipients Janet and James’ home entrance was noticed and was the first to receive the certificate.
More certificates are planned to be presented in the future, so the organization recommends to “fly your flags proudly.”
Information provided by the LOC SAR Chapter