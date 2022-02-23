With the recent 94th Academy Awards nominations announcement, a lot of debate was settled on what films would be in the running for the coveted Best Picture category and, at the same time, there wasn’t a whole lot of surprises either. Guillermo del Toro’s “NightMare Alley,” Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” Denis Villenueva’s “Dune,” Teruhisa Yamamoto’s “Drive My Car,” Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Jane Campion’s “Power of the Dog,” Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” and Sian Heder’s “CODA” are all vying for the Best Picture Oscar.
As for me, I’ve seen every single one of these films, save for “Drive My Car” (which has not screened in our market) and, while many of them you will see in my Top 15 Films of 2021 list I’ll be presenting at the end of this article, I still believe the Academy is quickly losing what little touch it may have had with popular culture. Since 2005, I have played the Oscars Picks and Predictions game (and will probably continue to do so for many years to come), but is anyone outside of the industry still engaged in the hubbub of what the awards are, should be (but ultimately will never be again)?
Sadly, I don’t think that engagement is what it once was. That’s partly to do with the political strife in the air, partly to do with the current industry climate and partly to do with the continued effects COVID-19 has had on the overall movie-going or movie-watching experience.
Recently, my doppelgänger Seth Rogen made a similar argument, in an interview with Insider Magazine, in which he said, “I don’t get why people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves.
“Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”
Point well made, Mr. Rogen. And point taken. But, I still love movies – and always will, and whether I want to or not, I still care. For better or for worse.
As we get closer to the Academy Awards ceremony, I will reveal my annual 2021 Oscars Picks and Predictions, but for now, I’ll take a step back from the award shows for a moment and instead, completely subjectively, reveal:
My Top 15 Films of 2021
15. “Belfast” – Dir. Kenneth Branagh (Available on Amazon Prime to rent).
14. “Dune” – Dir. Denis Villenueva (Available to rent on many streaming services, will return to IMAX soon, and will return to HBO Max).
13. “Being the Ricardo’s” – Dir. Aaron Sorkin (Available on Amazon Prime).
12. “The Suicide Squad” – Dir. James Gunn (Available on HBO Max).
11. “A Quiet Place 2” – Dir. John Krasinski (Available on Amazon Prime).
10. “CODA” – Dir. Sian Heder (Available on Apple+).
9. “C’mon C’mon” – Dir. Mike Mills (Available to rent on Amazon Prime)
8. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Dir. Joel Coen (Available on Apple+)
7. “The Green Knight” – Dir. David Lowery (Available to rent on Amazon Prime)
6. “Tick, Tick...Boom” – Dir. Lin-Manuel Miranda (Available on Netflix)
5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Director Jon Watts (Only in theaters)
4. “Licorice Pizza” – Dir. Paul Thomas Anderson (Only in theaters)
3. “Don’t Look Up” – Dir. Adam McKay (Available on Netflix)
2. “Pig” – Dir. Michael Sarnoski (Available on Hulu)
1. “The Power of the Dog” – Dir. Jane Campion (Available on Netflix).
Love it or hate it, thanks to COVID-19, most of these films are available on streaming services as we speak. If you haven’t seen one or any of these films on my list, I highly recommend you seek it/them out at your earliest convenience.
The Academy Awards, as always, will air on ABC (and stream on the Academy’s website) on Sunday, March 27. For a full list of this year’s Academy Award nominees, visit Oscars.org
