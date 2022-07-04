Local communities are setting the stage with the bright red, white and blue of homespun celebrations this Fourth of July.
In George West, several activities are planned to honor the holiday, according to Robin McKinney, spokesperson for the George West Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates these events.
McKinney and George West Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rena McWilliams have worked behind the scenes to bring all of the organizations, locations and activities into place for the holiday events planned.
Back again this year is the Patriotic Flotilla set for Saturday, July 2, at the Nueces River Paddling Trail, McKinney said. Put-in for the trail is located at the Live Oak County Park, off Airport Road in George West. A boat ramp is at the location. Boat, canoe or kayak take-out is located at U.S. Highway 59.
McKinney said that this event, now in its second year, starts at approximately 9 a.m. with judging to follow. Participants will be paddling in decorated kayaks and canoes in an effort to win a prize and just to celebrate on the water this holiday, she noted.
“We have a state parks and wildlife certified paddling trail,” she said, an ideal factor for the creation and sustaining of such a unique event both for the chamber and the community.
Members of the American Legion Post 413 and the American Legion Post 413 Auxiliary are volunteering to make this event possible as well, she added. Both groups will be there to start it off, she said. Those finishing the trail are eligible for first, second or third place winner prizes.
McKinney said it usually can take about three hours or more to negotiate the trail and that about half-way down, entrants will be treated to food and water, and the trail will conclude at U.S. 59 at the Nueces Bridge.
On Monday, July 4, from noon to 6 p.m., George West’s second annual celebration, the “in town” portion of the celebration, will kick off at the George West City Park, located between Crockett Street and Travis Street on U.S. 281.
She said there will be musical performances by retired Marine, musician Wyatt McDonald, and Conjunto 59 and DJ Gaam. ConocoPhillips provided a grant to pay for the musical performances, she said.
There will be a raising of the colors by members of the VFW Post 6119 that day and city and other officials are expected to speak briefly in commemoration of the holiday.
The Live Oak County Cornhole tournament hosted by Andrew Amaro will start at 12:30 p.m. and there is an entry fee of $40 per team for this event. It is the only event with a fee or charge, McKinney said. All other events throughout the holiday are free to the public, McKinney said.
Included at the event will be funnel cakes, hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones and water provided by Dobie Dichos. Those attending can enjoy a cakewalk, and there will be a duck pond for small children.
The American Legion Auxiliary will offer a photo op corner for those wishing to capture the day with a fun image or two, she said.
“We will be giving out gift bags for the kids,” McKinney said.
Those attending any Fourth of July events are reminded to pay attention to city, county and state law regarding the use of fireworks, especially during a burn ban event. Dry and windy conditions are present throughout much of Live Oak and McMullen counties.
Due to weather restrictions, and as of press time, two area fireworks shows normally on the calendar in neighboring Karnes County will not launch this Fourth of July holiday.
In Kenedy, hours for the celebration are Sunday, July 3, from 5 to 11 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park. Vendors are welcome and should contact Kenedy City Hall for additional information.
Vendors should arrive by 5 p.m. There will be free popcorn at the Disney’s musical film, “Encanto,” which will be screened at 7 p.m.
Those wishing to attend may bring chairs and insect repellent is recommended.
A fireworks display was scheduled to start at the conclusion of the film, but due to the ongoing drought conditions and intense heat, city officials were weighing the wisdom of settling off pyrotechnics.
At press time, a final decision was still pending, according to Amy Reynolds, Kenedy city secretary, but it appeared likely the city would keep the rockets on the ground this year.
Runge Mayor Homer Lott Jr. said the Fourth of July will be honored in the city on Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 211 W. Aransas St., with a parade starting at 11 a.m.. In addition, the city will host a cornhole tournament, a horseshoe tournament, a kickball tournament and the city’s first annual barbecue cookoff is still scheduled.
Members of the Runge Chamber of Commerce are coordinating activities, he said.
Unfortunately, Runge fireworks are also canceled due to the harsh conditions.
“Yes, because of the drought. We just can’t take that chance,” Lott said, noting that the decision was not an easy one but it was the most practical one. Holding out a dash of hope, he cautioned that if the area were to get significant rain Sunday through Tuesday before the Fourth, it might still be possible to reconsider and put the air show back on the scheduled. But as of now, the fireworks will not be launched, he said.
That does not mean the citizens of Runge have no aerial lightning to look forward to in the future, Lott said. Instead, the fireworks show is likely going to be delayed until the end of the summer. He said the game plan for the canceled July fireworks show is to hold off the aerial display until around Labor Day.
“We will postpone it, not eliminate it.,” Lott said.
Happily, he explained, this rescheduling of the aerial show would coincide with students returning to school.
“September, we’ll bring the fireworks back and celebrate the nation’s birthday again,” he said.
The other Runge events are still set for Saturday. The Chamber of Commerce is taking the lead on this with the local VFW contributing its expertise, Lott said.
Again, weather permitting, the barbecue cookoff requires participants to register at the site from 9 to 10 a.m. Brisket, ribs, chicken, beans, chef’s choice and dessert are all initially listed for the cookoff options. Participants should reach out to the Chamber of Commerce prior to the event to confirm times and requirements based on drought considerations. Gloria Zapata is the contact for parade activities and participation and officials may be reached at 830- 299-1787 and information may be sent to rungecofc@gmail.com.
Parade entrant check-in is at 8:30 a.m. and judging is at 9:30 a.m. The deadline for entries was Friday, June 24. Entrants will be competing for prizes in several categories. A sweepstakes trophy will be presented to the best parade entry.
The chamber is also holding a raffle of a three firearms: a Henry Golden Boy .22LR, a Ruger 6.5 Creedmore, and a Stoger P300 12-gauge. The winning ticket will be drawn on July 2.
The winner must meet all federal and state gun purchasing requirements of the ticket will be forfeited. No transfer of names is allowed on purchased tickets. Each ticket is $50 and only 52 tickets are up for sale. The holder of the winning ticket need not be present to claim the prize.
Lott said officials debated whether based on the weather, the cookoff was reasonable and could be offered safely. Special attention will be paid at the cookoff to any safety issues, including a requirement that coals will have to be secured in appropriate containers on site
Lott said one of his key concerns for the community is the risk of “dehydration.” He also said that people coming to the event should remember to keep safe crowd practices in mind.
“There’s a lot of factors,” to consider, Lott said.
