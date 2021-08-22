Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre will present Honky Tonk Hissy Fit at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Cost is $10 per ticket. For details, visit www.dobie-westtheatre.com. Tickets are on sale at the George West Chamber of Commerce or online.
