GEORGE WEST – Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre presents its fall Gospel Jamboree at 7 p.m. with celebrating the blessings of the Lord on Oct. 26.
Performers from Live Oak, Karnes and Bee counties will lift their voices in praise, sharing their unique individual styles and honoring the autumn season of giving thanks.
Rick Sowell of Three Rivers is known for his soulful sound and meaningful lyrics. Locals know they can hear him often at his barbecue restaurant.
Our Savior Lutheran Church Choir, also from Three Rivers, sings in the traditional four-part harmony style. The choral group’s selections feature beautiful sacred numbers.
The Acoustic Praise Band of the Brush Country Cowboy Church of George West will present hymns of classic Christian worship in its own special style.
Representing Karnes City for this evening of gospel music is the Karnes City Praise Band. Featuring the youth of their town, the band brings an acoustic sound of songs in praise band style.
Beeville’s contribution to this joyful evening is the Bethlehem Baptist Church Choir. Beautiful harmonies and joy highlight the songs of praise presented by this wonderful choir filled with members who honor their faith in musical performance.
Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy local and area talent as they celebrate their faith with music on the stage of the Dobie West.
Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children.