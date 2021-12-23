George West Elementary School hosted its 4th annual Christmas For Our Troops drive and fundraiser.
The student council drive, which ended on Dec. 15, asked those interested to make monetary donations in the name of Live Oak County service members by way of gift cards, which will be sent to every service member in a Christmas card.
“We gather a list of local enlisted military members,” said Wanda Huston, secretary at George West Elementary. “If they have a connection to Live Oak County, we welcome their names and addresses.”
This year, the drive accepted gift cards for Amazon, iTunes, Taco Bell, Burger King, Subway, Starbucks among other.
Huston explained that in the past, the student council gathered items to put in care packages to send to military members, but with the rise of postage fees, the idea came about this year to send gift cards instead, which the George West Elementary student council voted unanimously to do.
While the personal touch of a care package may be missing this year, there are perks to going the gift card route.
As Huston said, “We could send them more by giving them what we would usually spend on postage.”
As of press time, there are 17 names on the list, but Huston expected that number to rise by the Dec. 15, deadline.
“We’re trying to instill a little pride and patriotism in the kids,” Huston added, “and most of them are really excited about it.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•