George West Independent School District officials announced recently that the District received a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under the Texas School FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) financial accountability rating system.
The “Superior Achievement” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of the District’s financial management and reporting system.
The School FIRST is a financial accountability system for Texas school districts, developed by the Texas Education Agency in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999 and amendments under House Bill 5, 83rd Texas Legislature, Regular Session, 2013. The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.
This is the 18th year of the School FIRST accountability rating.
George West Independent School District has received the highest rating each year. This ensures that the district is accountable not only for student learning, but also for maximizing taxpayers’ dollars cost-effectively and efficiently.
Information provided by George West ISD