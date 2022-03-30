Schreiner University, in Kerrville, has named qualified students to its President’s and Dean’s List.
Beth Ham, of George West, was named to the roster of high-achieving students for the 2021 fall term by making the President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term.
Information submitted by Vicki Fry, Administrative Officer, Schreiner University