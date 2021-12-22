Ever since the dawn of the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character of Hawkeye has always felt like a footnote in contrast to many of the more louder and flamboyant characters he shares the screen with. Therefore, an entire series devoted to the skilled assassin and expert archer seemed like the perfect way to finally open the doors and allow a more detailed and imtimate look into the life of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).
Except...’Hawkeye’ isn’t really Barton’s show. It’s an origin story for Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and in the process, we are allowed some new knowledge of Barton along the way.
In the first episode of the new series, ‘Never Meet Your Heroes,’ which premiered along with the second episode on Nov. 24 on Disney+, there is an openeing sequence where we see a young Kate Bishop with her mother and father, just as New York is attacked during the first Avengers movie. An alien is just about to kill her when Hawkeye swoops in and saves her, and this is when Bishop develops her lifelong obsession with the Avenger -- and archery.
Bishop’s father is killed during the attack and Bishop and her mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) try to build a life without him.
Jump to present day, and Bishop is kicked out of her university following an archery dare mishap, which destroyed the school’s bell tower. She returns home to New York City to find that her mother is engaged to the mysterious Jack (Tony Dalton) during a party her mother’s security firm is throwing. After sneaking into a black market auction, which has several items from Ronin (the killer assassin Barton had become following the events of ‘Infinity War), gangsters attack the event, and Bishop dons the assassin’s suit and begins her journey as a superhero, which brings her face to face with her own idol, Hawkeye.
Episode 2, ‘Hide and Seek,’ finds the two teaming up to uncover the mystery of who is truly behind the attack, all the while, Barton is trying to get home to his family in time for Christmas. Though there are some major revelations between Episodes 2-4, there is not much in the way of plot momentum, and it looks as though the entire season (assuming there will be a second) is hinging on an epic showdown in the final episodes.
While there are some great moments with Barton (when he finds himself in a LARP battle, or when he and Bishop get into the Christmas spirit in episode 4), the whole exercise just feels like yet another missed opportunity to truly flesh out Barton as a character. We almost get to know Kate Bishop more in four episodes than we’ve gotten to know Barton over the course of ten years on screen.
I wish the creators of this series would have taken another approach of telling the story, maybe design the show as a true family drama with Barton front and center, with his family, and then allow Bishop to arrive, as someone Barton thinks he has to save but realizes she has the ability to save him, etc. etc.
Following several home runs with the MCU’s foray into the world of television (WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki), this series unfortunately feels like a misstep.
There are great action sequences, decent moments of humor and drama, but overall, the character of Hawkeye still just seems off -- which is quite possibly the most disappointing revelation of all.
Episodes 1-5 of Hawkeye are now available for streaming on Disney+. The final episode premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•