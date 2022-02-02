The University of Houston-Victoria recently released the name of the students who qualified for the fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s lists.
Hannah Holmes, of Three Rivers, was named to the Dean’s list.
The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
A minimum of nine semester hours is required. Any student who earns a grade of “Incomplete,” D or F during the semester is excluded from consideration.
Students who qualified for the President’s List automatically made the Deans’ List.
Recognitions for the President’s and Dean’s lists are awarded each fall and spring semester.
Information submitted by the University of Houston-Victoria