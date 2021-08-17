“Honky Tonk Hissy Fit,” a Jones-Hope-Wooten comedy, comes to the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre August 27-29, and the cast and crew of the production have some things they want the world to know about this show.
Glynis Holm Strause, the director, chose this play because of its humor and its message.
“We want to make you laugh, but also invite you to see the lessons this village of Doublewide, Texas, learns in the process,” she said.
Robin McKinney, costume designer, comments, “This is a great follow-up for Doublewide Christmas. It’s fun watching known characters.”
Kristin Gerth, technical director for the show, agrees. “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit is a great chance to revisit heartfelt characters and see how relationships grow.”
The Crumpler family might be called the “First Family” of Doublewide. Thomasine Rushing as Caprice, the first settler in the community, invites all.
“Being the biggest celebrity in the Tri-County area, I will be thrilled for you to come see me,” she said. “Be prepared for the hilarious, fast-paced shenanigans of Doublewide.”
Her son Baby (Bob Hendrick), police chief, fire chief and everything else, is no less enthusiastic.
“A story about every small town in Texas folks, rekindled romance, competition between communities and intrigue from Austin. Now that’s theatre,” he said. “And it all takes places in the historic Dobie West. If that don’t light your fire, your wood must be wet. It’s just pure D fun.”
Joveeta (Ann Snuggs), town mayor, simply says in her blunt way. “Come visit Doublewide and we’ll make you welcome.”
Karen Kibbe likes and respects her character, Big Ethel Satterwhite. “She’s a gal who never questioned where she was in her life then she woke up and found her comfort zone had changed forever. She reacts by changing even more things and making a whole new life.”
The Sloggetts are town stalwarts. Haywood’s (Leroy Smith) quote is unprintable. It was a spoiler so people will just need to come to the show to see what happens with Haywood.
Addison McMinn makes his debut on the George West stage as Nash. He likes this role saying, “I appreciate the representation of small, rural, southern communities.”
Isabella Breckenridge has had a blast playing the role of Lark. She commented, “This play represents finding new beginnings and making your own family.”
Georgia Dean Rudd (Mackey Alvarez) is the owner-operator of Bronco Betty’s Buffeteria. She invites everyone, “Come celebrate Doublewide, Texas, with us again. Romance, dancing, and new beginnings for all. Great story. Lots of fun!
Judy Hendrick has the unenviable job of playing the villain, Harper Channing. Harper is a “slick piece of work” and mean, but Judy knows good people when she sees them.
“Doublewide, Texas, is the small town we all hope exists somewhere – full of caring, crazy, happy people. You’re going to see your neighbors, your eccentric relatives and maybe even yourself in this wild little play,” she said.
Even the Unhappy Person (Maggie Hunt) has good things to say about the show. “From the characters on stage to the unseen Cousin Belita and Red of the Stagger Inn, this troupe ROCKS small town Texas to perfection.”
The heard but unseen Harley Dobbs (Truett Hunt) agrees. “It reminds me of my hometown.”
Evelyn Cook, lighting and sound director, enjoys every viewing. “Even though I’ve watched all the rehearsals, I still laugh out loud each time I see it.”
Susan Hensley, prop master, curtain puller and set mover, sums the show up in a few words, “Funny and farcical frolics for your entertainment.”
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Tickets cost $10 and are available online at www.dobie-westtheatre.com, at the George West Chamber of Commerce and at the door.
“Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., New York City.
Caprice adds, “Y’all come!”
