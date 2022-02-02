Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), is pleased to announce the prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards to Texas communities for their outstanding overall community improvement efforts.
In 2022, ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscaping awards from the Texas Department of Transportation, with the amount awarded based on population size. The funds are used for landscaping projects along local rights-of-way. A community’s environmental program is judged on achievements in seven areas:
• Community leadership and coordination
• Public awareness
• Environmental education and youth engagement
• Beautification and community improvement
• Litter prevention and cleanup
• Solid waste management
• Litter law and illegal dumping enforcement
Any community in Texas are eligible to win, regardless of the affiliation to the Keep Texas Beautiful network.
A state released by the organization stated, “Our goal is to recognize communities that are working diligently to create and sustain comprehensive environmental and beautification programs.”
2022 GCAA Application Updates
In order to better align with the goals of the organization’s partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, KTB implemented updates to the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Award (GCAA) application process. These changes include:
• Slight changes to former questions for consistency and clarity
• Increased word counts for select questions based on feedback from previous applicants
• Beginning with first place GCAA winners in 2020, winners will not be eligible to place in GCAA again for the next four years (this was previously three years). For example, first place GCAA winners in 2020 will not be able to achieve first, second or third place until 2025. However, all first-place winners from 2016-2019 are eligible to place three years after their win.
Keep Texas Beautiful is now accepting applications. Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Feb. 17, to be considered.
For more information, email programs@ktb.org or visit ktb.org.
Information provided by Keep Texas Beautiful