With awards season kicking into high gear (as the Golden Globes announced its winners on Sunday, Jan. 9, and the Screen Actors Guild announced its slew of nominations), more and more of the “award-darling” films are making it to theaters or streaming services.
One of these shoe-in “award-darling” films is Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza.”
This is Anderson’s first full-length movie since 2017’s “Phantom Thread”–as he’s directed a ton of music videos as of late, including for the female power-rock band, Haim.
In fact, it’s his love for Haim that spurred his inspired choice for the film’s lead actress, Alana Haim. Other than appearing in several of her own music videos, this is Haim’s first forray into acting for a motion picture–and she’s a natural.
Also inspired is Anderson’s choice to cast Cooper Hoffman (the late Philip Seymore Hoffman’s son) in his acting debut.
Hoffman plays Gary Valentine who falls in love with Haim’s character, Alana Kane. The film follows their tumultuous love affair against the backdrop of 1970s Los Angeles.
In a film that hosts a bunch of great moments, one of the best moments is when a small but perfectly loud character performed unforgettably by Bradley Cooper enters. His character operates as both a catalyst and obstacle for our main characters to overcome.
All in all, “Licorice Pizza” is all at once fun, weird, relatable while also exploring its off-the-beaten-path realities of coming of age in a time of upheaval.
Anderson’s apt direction employs the film’s power, because at its core, it’s really a simple story, with no real big twist or turns or much of a plot to begin with. But Anderson’s ability to navigate his characters in a universe where every choice feels natural is what allows this movie to shine. Every choice he makes as writer/director is at ease.
Honestly, this is a character study of two imperfect people, one younger than the other, who might just make it out alive, if both of them could admit they need each other to do so.
As mentioned before, “Licorice Pizza” is one of those “award-darling” films. So far, it has been nominated for a slew of Golden Globes (including Best Picture-Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Hoffman, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Haim and Best Director for Anderson) and a SAG nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Bradley Cooper.
“Pizza” also recently won as AFI’s Movie of the Year.
One the eve of the Academy Awards nominations announcement, “Pizza” seems poised to be one of the top getters.
