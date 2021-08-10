They’re baa-ack. The delightful characters from Doublewide, Texas, will return to the stage of the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre in George West on Aug. 27, 28, and 29 in a hilarious new Jones, Hope, Wooten play, “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit.”
All the favorites from A Doublewide Texas Christmas hit the boards again to entertain with their outlandish antics.
Thomasine Rushing and Leroy Smith reprise their roles as Caprice Crumpler and Haywood Sloggett, still at each other tooth and nail – or is that their style of flirting?
Bob Hendrick is back as Caprice’s son Baby, still trying to help-out anyone who asks, no matter how overloaded he gets.
Karen Kibbe returns as Big Ethel, now a widow looking for new adventures.
Mackey Alvarez, as Georgia Dean, has firmly established herself as the owner of Bronco Betty’s Buffeteria but can’t decide how to handle the return of her high school boyfriend, Nash Sloggett, played by Addison McMinn.
For this production Ann Snuggs takes over the role as Joveeta Crumpler, town mayor not only working to run the town but also trying to keep her mother Caprice out of trouble.
Isabella Breckinridge is Lark Barken, Nash’s daughter and exhausted mother of 3-year-old Arden Rose.
Once again, the beloved town of Doublewide is menaced by a new threat. Stylish, big-city Harper Channing, brought to life on stage by Judy Hendrick, arrives in town, smiling and snapping photos of everything and everybody. Joveeta knows she’s evil but what’s her game? Looks like someone will need to save Doublewide again.
Truett Hunt and Maggie Hunt fill out the cast as Harley Dobbs and Unhappy Person.
Glynis Holm Strause returns as director with Kristin Gerth, Evelyn Cook, Susan Hensley and Robin McKinney doing all the necessary behind the scenes technical jobs to make the production flow.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Tickets cost $10 and are available online at www.dobie-westtheatre.com, at the George West Chamber of Commerce and at the door.
Honky Tonk Hissy Fit is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc. of New York City.
Submitted by Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre.