The following organizations were represented at the Live Oak County Forum held on Friday, Oct. 15 at the city hall in Three Rivers and provided updates regarding events they are hosting over the next several weeks:
Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre
Saturday, Nov. 6, 1-7 p.m.: Day of Stories, free event.
• 1 p.m. - Opening Ceremony
• 1:15 p.m. - Bernadette Nason
• 2 p.m. - Kim Lehman
• 2:45 p.m. - Kim Lehman
• 3 p.m. - Out of the Mouth of Babes (Children storytellers)
• 4 p.m. - The Best Stories Are Told at the Dairy Queen with local storytellers Kathy Brown Pearce, Dickie Brown, Harvey Hardwick, Mickey Chapa Mendez Endercio Chapa, Jr. and Celia Cruz Ruiz
• 6 p.m. - Bernadette Nason and Kim Lehman
Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.: Dion Pride, son of Charlie Pride, $30 each ticket.
Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.: Vintage Movie Night with free screening of the 1970 classic, ‘Scrooge’ starring Albert Finney.
City of George West
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. There are no opponents, but there are changes in city ordinances to consider. Early voting is Oct. 18-29.
The George West Visitor Center is sponsoring the Brush Country Market Days Nov. 4-6, at the Live Oak Coliseum.
• 50 plus vendors and food trucks. Free admission to the event. Contact Rena McWilliams at 361-362-3322.
• There will also be a team roping on Saturday, Nov. 6, Contact Marissa Johnston at 850-398-2225.
Saturday, Nov. 5: Dobie Dichos will be held in Oakville. For more information, visit www.dobiedichos.com.
George West City Hall will be closed Nov. 11, for Veteran’s Day.
Live Oak County
The Live Oak County Historical Commission is hosting the Live Oak County Courthouse Centennial on Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Exhibits, tours, food trucks, antique car show. Live Oak County Courthouse Christmas Ornaments are on sale now. Please Contact Nancy Coquat at 361-362-9060.
• There will be one exhibit featuring 100 faces for 100 years of people who have worked at the Live Oak County Courthouse in any capacity. Contact Charlotte Schroeder if you have a picture of anyone that worked at the Courthouse in the past 100 years.
George West Cemetery Association is sponsoring Wreaths Across America on Dec. 18.
City of Three Rivers
Fall Fest Friday will be Oct. 29, at the Three Rivers City Square from 6-9 p.m. Covenant of Life Fellowship and the Three Rivers Ministerial Alliance are sponsoring. Dixie White is the coordinator and may be reached at 361-362-8440.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, to determine if the city of Three Rivers will sell their gas utility department. Early voting started Oct. 18, and runs through Oct. 29, at Three Rivers City Hall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce will acknowledge up to 25 yards of homes or businesses who have displayed Christmas lights decorations by Friday, Dec. 10. For more information, call the chamber at 361-786-4330.
Santa Claus will be at Three Rivers City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.
The Live Oak County Forum meets on the third Friday of each month at 8 a.m. at the George West Dairy Queen (even months) or the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce (odd months). All organizations are welcome to attend and report.
Submitted by the Live Oak County Forum