Many of the students of McMullen County have been hard at work continuing to learn and explore new adventures through several 4-H camps, contests and state outings.
Several 4-Her’s learned about livestock judging by participating in new classes while learning how to grade and judge wool and hair-sheep and others even traveled to Texas A&M for camps where they learned more about evaluating the larger animals.
Those kiddos even got a special one-on-one from Mr. Jim Harris on plant and range judging. We look forward to great things from these young teams in the coming year under the direction of coaches Jeb and Hope Hogan.
On another note, several students have already started on this year’s upcoming stock show projects and have been hard at work.
Many of these student’s state and or county validated their large animals in June and we cannot wait to see how all their hard work turns out. Finally, during the month of July, Texas 4-H hosts their annual state games for all kids interested in shooting sports. This year we would like to congratulate Brayden Dickenson on his accomplishments while participating.
To finish out the summer McMullen County 4-H club was invited to help host a county camp with the neighboring Live Oak County. During this camp students had the opportunity to learn about health and nutrition, team building and engineering along with learning a few of the projects 4-H has to offer. It was a great time had by all.
Additionally, the McMullen County 4-H club has started a community garden, continued the sewing project lessons, and is currently working on two community service projects and a “branded coffee cup” fundraiser.
We also would like to give a big shout out to Shelby Slavinski as she was accepted to represent McMullen County at the state level for the second year in a row as a 4-H State water ambassador. She has traveled all over the state of Texas learning and giving presentations on our natural resources.
Sonora Range & Wool Judging
Team members that attended:
Senior aged, Shelby Slavinski, fifth place high individual-range evaluation
Intermediate aged, Rebekah Adams
Junior aged team (2nd place), Ally Slavinski, Abrianna Carver, Buddy Lansford
Abrianna Carver, junior first high point, livestock judging.
Texas A&M Judging Camp
Team member that attended:
Senior aged, Tate Turner.
Submitted by Cassidy Slavinski, McMullen County 4-H reporter