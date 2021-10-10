Upcoming Live Oak County events as detailed in the recent Live Oak County Forum:
Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce
• Heavenly Angels is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They deliver to George West on Thursday.
• Holiday Expo on Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gurwitz Center, 106 N. Harborth, Three Rivers. Contact Virginia Herring at the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce at 361-786-4330 or Sharon Bruce at 361-436-2231.
George West Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center
• Brush Country Market Days will be held at the Live Oak Fair Grounds Coliseum Nov. 4-6.
Thirty-five vendors and food trucks have signed up. There are still five spots available inside plus room for more food trucks outside. An Author’s Corner for Live Oak County published authors is available.
Contact Rena McWilliams at 361-362-3322 if you would like a booth.
A team roping and an Old Ranch Truck Show are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.
For further information contact the George West Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center at 361-449-2033 or Rena McWilliams at the number listed above.
• The George West Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will not have a Farmer’s Market in October.
City of Three Rivers
• Fall Fest Friday will be Oct. 29 at the Three Rivers City Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Covenant of Life Fellowship and the Three Rivers Ministerial Alliance are sponsoring the event. Dixie White is the coordinator and may be reached at 361-362-8440.
• The Three Rivers Christmas Yard Decoration Contest will start the first week in December.
• Santa will be at the Three Rivers City Hall Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
George West Cemetery
• Advise the cemetery board with names of any veterans who are buried at the George West Cemetery and who were not recognized last year when wreaths were laid at Christmas.
The cemetery board is also looking for help to lay the wreaths this year, and most importantly, to pick them up in January.
The wreaths will be placed on Saturday, Dec. 18. County youth groups are welcome to help with this and earn community hours.
Contact Robin McKinney at 361-492-9301.
Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre
• Michael Twitty, 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Cost is $30.
• Dion Pride 7 p.m. Nov. 13.
• Free Vintage Movies
Wait Until Dark will be shown Oct. 23. Scrooge will be featured Dec. 18.
• Day of Stories, Nov. 6 from 1-6 p.m.The event will include professional story tellers, Kim Lehman and Bernadette Nason. Local storytellers tellers will be school children from George West ISD, Kathy and Dickie Brown, Harvey Hardwick and Celia Ruiz.
Dobie Dichos
• Friday, Nov. 5, at Oakville Jail square. This event will feature stories of or inspired by J. Frank Dobie. Chili, pan de campo, beer/wine and pecan pie will be served Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
Mike Blakely will be the musician for the dinner hour. The Twig bookstore will be there with books.
A social hour will be held afterward with wine and desserts. Venado Oil and Gas Company is the sponsor. Rick Sowell will provide music at the social hour.
Tickets for the meal and performance are $20 and available at www.dobedichos.com or the George West Chamber of Commerce office.
Performance only tickets are $15 and will be available at the gate in addition to the above locations. Attendees should bring their own chairs.
Live Oak County Historical Commission
• The Live Oak County Courthouse Centennail Celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Live Oak County Courthouse Square.
The day will include tours of the courthouse, exhibits, a time capsule (a guest registry will be included in the time capsule) that will be place in Geronimo’s cage to be opened in 2071, a classic car show, storytelling tent with music and stories, Kurt House spurs and much more.
Essays from students in grades 4 through 12 will be chosen and included in the time capsule. The theme for the essays will be “What will Live Oak County Be Like in 2071?”
A county flag design will be chosen from submissions and adopted by the Live Oak County Commissioners Court.
Christmas ornaments of the courthouse are available to purchase for $20 from Nancy Coquat.
One hundred faces of 100 years of the courthouse will be displayed. Pictures to be displayed are needed. Those who either worked in the courthouse or know someone who has are asked to take a picture to the chamber of commerce office or contact Mary Margaret Campbell at 361-319-3067.
The Live Oak County Historical Commission website will have all information at https://www.liveoakchc.com.