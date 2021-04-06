With a name like Aaron Poe, it’s no wonder the George West local is into horror films sharing a namesake with famous horror writer Edgar Allen Poe.
The one thing that’s different for the local pipeline technician is he’s on a podcast, A Podcast From Beneath. It’s a fun podcast that has clocked in more than 100 episodes so far. They talk horror films, filmmakers and actors from the genre and encompass everything from horror classics like “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” to more obscure titles like “Squirm” and “Demon Wind”. You can listen to it on Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon and wherever else podcasts are found.
Poe is also the host of Sci-Fi Sideshow where he showcases old science fiction films on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Roku’s B-Movie TV.
While podcasting is huge all over the world, for small Texas towns it’s a rare profession, but one Poe seems made for.
“I love independent stuff,” Poe said. “Sometimes those are the best types of movies.
“I’ve been doing the podcast for two years now, and just being able to meet these different people that make these films. It’s like a little community and you get people that actually care about what’s going on.”
Poe said that sure, some of these movies have miniscule budgets and may not be the best quality but he admires the tenacity of the those involved and the passion they have to make films.
“You come out with something great, and it’s original, it’s not a remake,” Poe continued. “This was in their head and now here it is.”
Poe started his first podcast a few years back with a close friend who eventually had to bow out due to family issues. Not one to give up so easily, he continued on and began listening to other podcasts covering horror films and stumbled across A Podcast from Beneath, hosted by Carey Vickers and Billy Ballard, both from West Virginia.
“I did a couple of episodes with them then they said, ‘Dude, we want you on the show’,” Poe said. “I didn’t skip a beat. I came in and just made friends with those guys. “We’ve talked to a lot of cool people, independent filmmakers and actors in films from the ‘80s.”
One of the first was Deborah Voorhees who is known for her role as Tina in “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning” and has since become a producer and director.
Another is actor David Howard Thornton who plays Art the Clown in the insane horror film “Terrifier” (the sequel is currently filming).
“Meeting all these different people is just awesome,” Poe said. “And then of course you know I’m a Texas boy so I found Billy ‘Bloody Bill’ Pon who’s the director of “Circus of the Dead” (currently on Amazon Prime Video). The story’s crazy! You have killer clowns riding around Midland, Texas, causing chaos,” he laughed.
“How could you not like that?!”
When Poe was growing up his mom wouldn’t let him watch horror films so he relied on friends with more lenient parents to get his scary movie fix and quickly became hooked. Growing up in the ‘80s, he had tons of horror films to choose from in what many call the golden age of horror.
“Thinking back to my early days, I want to say sixth or seventh grade, going to Hollywood Video and walking down the aisles getting a VHS tape, because I was staying at a buddy’s house, and renting the weirdest looking covers you could find.
“And that always stuck with me, that genre.
“I’ve always been a horror fan, it just speaks to me. I love the horror genre. I love everything about it.”
When asked why he goes out of his way to promote smaller budget films and filmmakers, he simply said he likes to help people and always has. He loves to talk to interesting people and find out where their ideas come from and how they’re making the kind of art he devours.
While he’s surely not the only horror fan in South Texas, he’s definitely one of the few that’s speaking out publicly about the often maligned film genre, but showcasing it in a different light. One of hard work, creativity and tenacity.
“I like lifting people up and also I’m a fan,” Poe said. “There’s so many projects out there and so much stuff that people are creating – and they’re creating some cool stuff.
“For those types of movies, the weirder the better for me,” he laughed. “I guess like anybody else, they give you a kind of an escape and give you enjoyment especially in the times we’re in now.
“Sometimes you need that.”
