Patsy Cline tribute scheduled for Dobie West Theatre

“Sweet Dreams of Patsy,” starring Patsy Torres, will bring sweet memories of Patsy Cline to the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
The Cactus Country Band backs Torres as she presents her tribute show to country music legend Patsy Cline. The show includes a video presentation and costume changes as Patsy Torres embodies the voice, appearance, and characteristics of her childhood idol.
Along with all the favorite hits of Patsy Cline, the program incorporates her life history as Cline herself would have shared it. Her experiences on the country music scene, relationships and feelings will be told. A special bonus will be the opportunity for audience participation.
Tickets cost $30 and are available online at www.dobie-westtheatre.com or at the George West Chamber of Commerce. Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate country music memories of legend Patsy Cline with her biggest fan, Patsy Torres.
Submitted by Thomasine Rushing for Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre