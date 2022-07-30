The Live Oak Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced the winners of its 2022 Poster and Essay Contest. The students participated in the 44th Texas Conservation Awards Program with the subject, “Healthy Soils: Healthy Life.”
For George West ISD, the winners in the poster contest were: first place, Eriel Fuentes; second place, Tenesen Lee; and third place, Eliana Canales. The senior essay contest winner was, first place, McKinzie Stewart, who also was Area III first place senior essay contest winner.
For Three Rivers ISD, poster contest winners were: first place, Mia Perez; second place, Madison Hubka, and third place, Caden Rucker.
Winners in the junior essay contest were: first place, Jonah Riojas, second place, Madison Hubka, and third place, Warner Fox.
Information provided by Sherry M. Kosarek of Live Oak Soil and Water Conservation District.