Did you know the average person uses 156 water bottles every year?
The Three Rivers FCCLA chapter recently held a water bottle collection to help recycle and re-purpose the plastic into something educational.
After the water bottles were collected, the STAR Event team of Brookln Gabehart, Megan Turner and Abigail Whittingham used them to create sensory play bottles. Once the bottles were finished, the team hosted the Three Rivers Elementary kindergarten class and Life Skills class for sensory play stations.
The stations were set up so that the students rotated through the five senses. Each station helped activate their learning either through sight, sound, touch, smell or taste.
The water bottles were used to activate the students’ sight and sound.
The other stations included homemade playdough, mystery sound shakers, taste test and smelly Jello art.
With all the water bottle collections, each student was able to take home their own recycled sensory bottle filled with glitter.
Submitted by Three Rivers FCCLA Advisor Lindsey McClendon