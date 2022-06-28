at has cherries in it. I love cherries so much because my dad loved them, and when I was a little girl, I would eat anything my dad ate.
He loved those maraschino cherries in the jar, but once a year he would splurge when the fresh ones came in at the grocery store and then we would eat ourselves sick.
He loved the chocolate covered cherries that came out at Christmas and he also loved cherry vanilla ice cream.
These days I only seem to buy the maraschino cherries when I make a pineapple upside down cake. I still get a box of the chocolate cherries every Christmas in memory of him, and I routinely talk myself out of the Blue Bell cherry vanilla ice cream as I know I would l eat the whole carton.
So recently when I found a half of a jar of cherries hiding in the fridge, I went with making these cheesecake squares.
Right away when they came out of the oven, I knew something was wrong. It took me a half a minute to realize that I had forgotten to take out some of the crumble to put on top before baking. I had wondered why my crust was so thick this time.
They may not be pretty, but they were good, especially after they were refrigerated. Bil of course had to pick out all the cherries before he would eat them.
Cherry Cheesecake Squares
Crumble:
• 1 1/2 cups flour
• 1/3 cup brown sugar
• 1 stick cold butter, cut in pieces
Pulse all ingredients in a food processor or cut together with a pastry cutter until crumbs form. Set aside 1/2 cup. Press the remaining crumbs into an 8x8 in. (or a bit larger if you like a thinner base) baking dish that has been greased and floured or sprayed with Baker’s Joy. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
Filling:
• 1 block cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 2 tsp. vanilla
• 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
• 1 large egg
• 14-18 maraschino cherries, drained and quartered
With an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese and powdered sugar. Add in the vanilla and lemon juice and then the egg. Beat until very smooth and creamy. Gently fold in the drained and quartered cherries and then pour over the prebaked crust. Sprinkle on the reserved crumbs.
Lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees and bake an additional 25 minutes or until it is set in the middle. Cool completely before cutting into squares.
We preferred them chilled in the refrigerator for several hours.