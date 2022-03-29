H
ere we are in year three of a global pandemic and give it to Batman to be the one to hold the mirror up to our own faces – or masks, if you will.
Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” was finally unleashed upon the world on Friday, March 4, delivered with such brutal force, it’s hard not to walk out of the theater feeling bruised and battered...but that’s not a bad thing.
“The Batman” follows Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson in a role he was sculpted to play) in the second year of his crusade to bring vengeance to the criminal underbelly of Gotham. His is not a sleek Batman, with hi-tech toys and an immediate control of the world in which he operates, as we’ve seen in other iterations. This Batman is instead flawed and makes mistakes, giving the audience the true sense that he’s still trying to find his bearings.
In the beginning of the film, we see he operates in a symbiotic partnership with Lt. James Gorden (Jeffrey Wright), where the legendary Bat-symbol light has become a beacon of fear for many small-time crooks in the criminally-infested city–but it doesn’t quite work. While the beacon does stoke fear in these aforementioned criminals, it doesn’t necessarily stop them from committing their crimes either. There just a little hesitant a weary of the shadows.
Because, Batman can’t be everywhere–but...he could be.
After Batman takes down a group of criminals early on in the film’s nearly three hour runtime, one of the thugs asks him who he is. Batman responds, ‘Vengeance.”
This becomes the crux of the film, with the theme visited upon many times.
The meat of the film, however, is driven by its main villain, The Riddler, played to such giddy, brilliant, psychotic heights by one of this generation’s best actors, Paul Dano.
Dano gives his all as The Riddler, taking as much inspiration from the Zodiac killer as from ‘Love and Mercy’ Brian Wilson (a role that should have garnered him an Oscar nomination for).
This Riddler operates with that same passion for vengeance as Batman, but with a much more twisted world view. He’s dead set on taking down all of the corrupt and powerful leaders, one riddle at time, in increasingly horrific ways–and he really is quite successful at it.
With the help from his ever loyal butler, Alfred (played by Andy Serkis), the world’s best detective begins to decode the
But everything in this city is tied to the mob, owned by Carmine Falcone (played perfectly by John Turturro)...and there’s another person out to get her vengeance served to the boss; Selina Kyle.
Kyle...aka Catwoman (the best onscreen iteration we’ve ever had of this character, performed by Zoe Kravitz)...crosses paths with Batman early on in the film and they are magnetically pulled to each other, out of necessity – and out of a want for something more.
All of the elements of this film come together in new and interesting ways, presenting the theater audience with a fresh, albiet heavier and darker, take on the Dark Knight.
Director Matt Reeves (‘War for the Planet of the Apes,’ ‘Let Me In’) weaves his understanding of his Batman throughout the film’s visuals and narrative so well, this truly becomes the most grounded version we’ve ever seen of the Bat (sorry, ‘The Dark Knight).
The one issue is Reeves’ and Pattinson’s insistence to turn Bruce Wayne into an emo boy with daddy issues. Now, when the trailer for the film first dropped, it seemed everyone had something to say about the black makeup or “mascara” around Wayne’s eyes in many of the shots. But that’s not what bothers me.
There are two moments that stand out, that really took me out of the film. First, early on, when Alfred is giving him a lecture about taking his Wayne legacy more seriously, Pattinson’s Bruce responds, “You’re not my father, Bruce.”
On one front, this works in showing this Bruce Wayne, with all his rage and blunt force, is still a boy grieving the loss of his father.
But it also makes him sound like a whiny teenager.
Two (and this happens several times throughout the film), whenever Bruce is walking, sans mask, he always has his head tilted down, but slightly cocked upward, to allow his beautifully Kurt Cobanian hair to hang in his face to show, I guess, his angst.
We get it, Bruce is moody. He feels things. On with the show.
Those two slightly negative notes aside, overall...’The Batman’ rocks and, in the end, it hits you hard with a lot more to think about on your drive home from the theater.
Speaking of the theater; that’s where this movie deserves to be seen.
