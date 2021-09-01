The quest to replace exotic Hoya lost in winter ice storm

Rain showers all around us but no rain for my garden – back to watering. At least Mr. Dillo hasn’t decided to visit yet!
While many plants are coming back from the winter ice storm, I lost some of my favorites and it will be a long time before I’m able to replace them. It will be a challenge to locate many of the orchids and bromeliads I collected over the years.
Hoyas are another favorite that perished in that storm. Uri destroyed seven different species of Hoyas in my greenhouse. It took years to accumulate that collection of Hoyas and only five days without electricity to destroy it. Needless to say, I was eager to replace these exotic plants. A trip to one of my favorite nurseries which carries an excellent selection of Hoyas resulted in an extreme case of sticker shock. The prices for replacement plants were outrageous limiting the number I could purchase.
Hoyas are an excellent addition to the garden or as a houseplant. Their ease of growth and tolerance for neglect make them an excellent house plant. When raised indoors, Hoyas act as air purifiers.
There are over 250 species of Hoyas, with the majority coming from southern Asia, Polynesia, and Australia. Some originate from the subtropical foothills of the Himalayas and can take temperatures as cool as 45 degrees. The plants can be climbers, twining, vine-like bushes and shrubs. In nature, some Hoyas are epiphytes and cling to trees by aerial roots. The plants need bright light during the growing season.
Since most Hoyas originated from dry areas, they have adapted by developing thick leaves. The somewhat succulent leaves are able to retain moisture until the next water event. While the majority of the 250 species are succulent, there are a few that aren’t and have thin, glossy, fragile leaves. If your water is hard, use rainwater for your containers and hanging baskets. Hoyas are frost and cold sensitive.
Commonly called the wax plant, Hoyas have thick, smooth leaves which appear in a range of sizes and colors. Leaves can be lance, ovate, round, or heart shaped. Variegated varieties come in shades of silver, white, pink, or red, on leaves that are dark or light green. Hoya leaves can be glossy, fuzzy, or heavily veined.
Hoyas belong to the Asclepiadacea, or milkweed family. Hoya seed ripen in pods and float in the air on silky floss just like other milkweeds. Hoya blooms have star-shaped, waxy or hairy flowers borne in clusters. Each flower has a five-part corona on top of a five-part corolla. Some are fringed while others are smooth and waxy. The flowers originate from peduncles or bloom spurs. Most Hoyas re-bloom on existing peduncles, so be sure to leave them in place after the flowers have dropped. Peduncles grow with each round of bloom. The blooms of most species are fragrant with the scent becoming more intense in the evening.
‘Royal Hawaiian Purple’ (H. pubicalyx hybrid) is one of the replacements and new to me. The blooms are highly fragrant with deep purple to black star-shaped flowers with complementary pink tones. Mature leaves are green with decorative silver flecking. Like all Hoya pubicalyx hybrids, ‘Royal Hawaiian Purple’ tolerates low light making it an excellent houseplant.
H. curtisii is a charming miniature with ½ inch heart-shaped, green leaves with silver-gray splotches. The tiny star-shaped blooms are white to greenish-yellow and fuzzy. The flowers have a citrusy fragrance.
I have one more Hoya – unfortunately I lost the name tag. It reminds me of H. clemensiorum but the leaves are only six inches long instead of 10 inches. I was fascinated by the large thick, dark green leaves with even darker veining. I have been checking all of my resource books trying to identify the Hoya.
I will eventually add a Variegated Heart Leaf Hoya (H. kerrii ‘Variegata’). Just have to get over the price. The large thick heart-shaped leaves have a green center with a creamy white border. Before Uri, I had a solid green and a variegated variety in hanging baskets. The variegated variety is very slow growing - feed sparingly.
Hoyas are easy to propagate by stem cuttings. They can be rooted in water or soil. I have been successful with both methods taking cuttings from softwood. For the best result, be sure to make cuts at an angle using clean sharp pruners. Dip the ends of each cutting in rooting hormone before planting in a succulent and cactus mix. Hoya seed aren’t viable for long and most plants are propagated from cuttings. They should root within six weeks.
Plants should be planted in light fluffy, well-draining potting soil. It is very important to provide good drainage. Only go up one size when repotting a Hoya. They thrive when they are pot-bound and will produce more blooms in this state.
Hoyas, especially the Hindu Rope Hoya are susceptible to sap-suckers. Be on the lookout for aphids, mealy bugs, scale and spider mites. All can be controlled with the use of insecticidal soap with warm water and neem oil. When treating the plant for pests, make sure you spray the entire plant including the undersides of the leaves.
Others to consider are: H. caudata has flowers with prominent stamens and fringed petals, H. lacunose that is highly fragrant, and H. vitellina that has medium green leaves that are edged in purple.
This is a tiny sampling from a fascinating family of vines - there is sure to be one that will intrigue you. Like the proverbial potato chip - can you stop at one!
Happy gardening.