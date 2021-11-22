After having to reschedule three times, Three Rivers Independent School District held its annual spirit parade and bonfire on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
According to Three Rivers High School Asst. Principal Haley Kopplin, the turn out was better than anticipated, with more than 200 students, parents and faculty gathered for the festivities.
With help from the Three Rivers Police and Fire Departments and parent Roger Moya, who provided entertainment for the evening, TRISD families were finally able to celebrate their school spirit.
