Did you know that textile waste including denim, made of biodegradable cotton, takes up almost 5% of space in landfills and only 1% of plastic bags are recycled?
Due to these statistics, the Three Rivers Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter held a denim and plastic bag collection recenty.
Through the collection, the chapter accumulated 30 pairs of jeans and 147 plastic bags. With these donations, the chapter cut out pieces of denim to sew a reading floor mat, ottoman stuffed with plastic bags for cushion, a tic-tac-toe game and a magazine rack all made with donated recycled materials.
When all the pieces are completed, the chapter will donate the newly re-purposed items to an elementary classroom for a reading nook.
Submitted by the Three Rivers FCCLA Chapter