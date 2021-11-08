The Three Rivers Garden Club their monthly meeting recently, and had a special guest from the Texas A&M AgriLife Live Oak County and McMullen County Extension join in on the fun.
During the meeting held at the Live Oak Restaurant and Grill in Three Rivers on Monday, Oct. 25, the club discussed ordering a Three Rivers Garden Club bench, to be placed in Three Rivers Square, and also discussed selling plants.
Attending the meeting was Grace Marshall, the new Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent for both Live Oak and McMullen Counties.
According to Rose Dove Burch, Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce secretary and Three Rivers Garden Club president, Marshall attended the meeting to show the club what the the AgriLife extension program has in store for the area.
“She has programs on building character for the schools, and programs on how to plant your food and your seeds, to plant your own garden,” Burch said. “She does lots of good things.”
According to Burch, the club also has potential plans for working on a community garden.
The Three Rivers Garden Club meets the fourth Monday of every month (except for December, when the meeting will held earlier because of the Christmas holiday). To learn about becoming a member, email threeriversgardenclub@gmail.com. Dues are only $20.
