The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association awarded the Valero Three Rivers Refinery with one of the organization’s prestigious awards. The Elite Silver Distinguished Safety Award recognizes workplace safety and is awarded to facilities in the top 10% of industry safety performance, according to a press release issue by the AFPM.
“This is a wonderful honor. Safety is the foundation of our success at Valero. I am proud our team was recognized for their continued focus to work safe,” said Erik Simpson, vice president and general manager, Valero Three Rivers Refinery.
“Our goal is to have our people leave work the same way they came in that day,” he stated.
Recipients of AFPM’s Distinguished Safety Awards are chosen by a selection committee comprised of members of the AFPM Safety and Health Committee.
“The criteria and screening process are very thorough, so it’s extremely rewarding for our team to be recognized with this award. We continuously evaluate ways we can improve our safety procedures,” Simpson stated. “It feels great to know our team here in Three Rivers has attained an exemplary level of safety performance.”
In addition to the Distinguished Safety Award, the refinery was also recognized by AFPM with an Innovation Award, which is given to sites that implement unique and innovative programs to effectively improve occupational safety performance.
Contributed by Darcy Schroeder, public affairs manager, Valero Three Rivers Refinery.