Pg2 3-31 TRISD One Act Play_1.jpg

The Three Rivers High School one act play team dons their meals for advancing out of the bi-district competition recently, with several students earning individual awards. (Photo courtesy of TRISD)

Three Rivers High School theatre scored big in the recent bi-district competition, where the students’ one act play earned several individual awards for their performance and advanced to the area competition. 

At bi-district, Ella Ruiz received the All-Star Tech award; Ainsley Pope received All-Star Cast Honorable Mention; Andrea Valdez, Will Woerner, Darla Campbell all earned All-Star Cast and Jon Albor earned Top Performer. 

The Three Rivers theatre company will next compete at area in Falfurrias on April 2.

•jwillden@mysoutex.com•

Recommended for you