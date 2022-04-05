Three Rivers High School theatre scored big in the recent bi-district competition, where the students’ one act play earned several individual awards for their performance and advanced to the area competition.
At bi-district, Ella Ruiz received the All-Star Tech award; Ainsley Pope received All-Star Cast Honorable Mention; Andrea Valdez, Will Woerner, Darla Campbell all earned All-Star Cast and Jon Albor earned Top Performer.
The Three Rivers theatre company will next compete at area in Falfurrias on April 2.
