McMullen County and Tilden FFA should be proud following a triumphant showing at the Hill District Grandstand Ag Mechanics competition held in Kerville on Jan. 17-18.
McMullen County ISD sophomores and members of the Tilden FFA Ag Mechanics team were named grand champions of the pickups and truck accessories portion of the event, winning with their truck bed build project.
The Ag Mechanics team will next compete at the Ag Mechanics Show in San Angelo on Feb. 3-5, followed by a competition in San Antonio on Feb. 25-27.
