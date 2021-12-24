Three Rivers Elementary announces the Students of the Month for November. Pictured are, front row, from left, Xaydin Vargas (third grade), Catherine Townsend and Harlan McBee (second grade), Lauren Wiles (first grade), Paisley Spurlin and William Griffith (kindergarten); back row, Aubrey Reyes and Antonio Gonzales-Sanchez (fourth grade), JonRiley Webb and Madison Hubka (fifth grade), Adrian Gaines (sixth grade), Faith Puentes (third grade) and Joel Ruiz (sixth grade). Not pictured, Cameron Williamson (first grade). (Contributed photo)