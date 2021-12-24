T
hree Rivers Elementary School announced its November Students of the Month recently. The program recognizing “great students and teachers” on its campus each month.
Students of the Month for November were Paisley Spurlin and William Griffith (kindergarten), Lauren Wiles and Cameron Williamson (first grade), Catherine Townsend and Harlan McBee (second grade), Faith Puentes and Xaydin Vargas (third grade), Aubrey Reyes and Antonio Gonzales-Sanchez (fourth grade), JonRiley Webb and Madison Hubka (fifth grade) and Adrian Gaines and Joel Ruiz (sixth grade).
Students of the month are selected by their grade level teachers. These students “exemplify appropriate behavior in the classroom and around school, achieve high academic success, willingness to help others and show bulldog pride through the school year.”
No School Teacher or Staff Member of the Month was announced for the month of November.
