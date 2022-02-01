The Three Rivers FFA livestock judging team competed in Nueces County on Friday, Jan. 14.
The team, which consisted of members Kolter Hughes, Tate Kopplin, Keoki Bray and Kyndall Kopplin, placed fourth overall. Hughes was rated as the second highest individual.
The Three Rivers/Live Oak County team, with members Deven Ochoa, Briana Daniels, Makayla Freudiger and Dusty Lee, placed 14th overall.
The recent Nueces County contest offered a slightly unique experience for the team.
“...we were able to team up with a member of the (Live Oak County 4-H Club) to complete a team,” said Three Rivers Ag Teacher Lynnette Liska. “At the contests a team consists of only (four members).”
According to Liska, the livestock judging team consists of 10 students all together, competing at contests across the state, with a main goal each year of making it to the state contest.
“We have made it to the state contest several times and this year our goal is to be in the top 10 at state,” said Liska.
Next up for the team is a contest at Texas State University in March. All together, the Three Rivers FFA livestock judging team plans to attend seven contests before heading into district and area contests this year.
“Way to go everyone,” Liska said on the team’s recent contest. “Can’t wait to see what the year holds for them all.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•