TR Garden Club eager to share love of plants, beauty

The Three Rivers Garden Club is planting more than just seeds for the community.
The club, which was federated in 1956 and has current members who joined as early as 1958, are eager to share their stories and advice for your garden.
Club members met on March 22 to discuss future plans of fixing the rose garden and butterfly garden in Three Rivers. The meeting also allowed them to exchange seeds and plants and thank a member making hummingbird feeders for each member.
The highlight of the night was a craft class on “Kindness Rocks” by Drusanne Hunter, who is the club’s personal artist and designer with an eye for beautifying earthly objects.
Hunter spoke of spreading positivity and brightening stranger’s days with drawings, words, or colorful “bling” painted on rocks.
The members planned for a Mother’s Day plant and bake sale on May 7 near city hall from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First meetings are free, and everyone is welcome. If you do choose to join, annual dues are $20.
“We’re looking for younger people to carry on the love of our club,” said President Rose Dove Burch. “We’re trying to fix up the community gardens and plant a tree near the fairgrounds, but we like to teach others, especially kids.”
The Three Rivers Garden Club, currently 26 members strong, will have their next meeting on April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Live Oak Restaurant.
