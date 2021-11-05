The Three Rivers Bulldog Band competed at the UIL Region 12 Marching Contest in Beeville on Saturday, Oct. 16.
During the competition, the band earned a Division I rating (superior), making this the band’s fifth consecutive first division rating.
The previous weekend, the band competed at two marching contests; the Crossroads Pre UIL Marching Festival held at Robstown High School, where the band earned first place percussion, first place color guard/auxiliary and first place in Class 2A; at the Bay Area Marching contest, the band earned first place in color guard/auxiliary and second place in Class 2A.
“There has been some challenges this year, but the band has risen to the occasion and really worked hard to overcome the obstacles,” said Band Director Meagan Stephens. “I am proud of the hard work that they put in day in and day out.”
Stephens went on to thank the Three Rivers ISD administration, teachers and staff, as well as the parents and community for their continued support of the Three Rivers High School band program.
The band will next compete at the UIL Area E Marching Contest at Odem High School on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The band will also present a “Help Find Billy the Kid Band Stars Showcase” on Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at Furlow-Johanson Field in Three Rivers. The showcase will feature the band’s final performance before the Area E UIL Marching Band Contest. Admission is free to the public but donations will be accepted.
Stephens added, “We invite everyone to attend and support the work and efforts of our band students.
