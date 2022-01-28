Doggie Do’s, located at 503 E. Thornton St. in Three Rivers, was named the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce business of the month for January.
Owner Angie Ponce of the city of Three Rivers, relayed her excitement when finding out about the honor, stating that this (honor) was the perfect way to start the New Year.
Doggie Do’s has been in business since Nov. 26, 2011 and a decade later, Ponce has groomed over a thousand dogs since, continuing to offer grooming for various breeds, large and small alike – and everything in between.
Over the years, Ponce has supported the community by contributing full groom certificates for fundraisers, silent auctions and benefits. She has also hosted school tours upon request, in hopes of sparking an interest in the dog grooming profession–her personal passion–or becoming small business owners for themselves.
Ponce also owns a large collection of porcelain dogs, which she elaborated on one in particular, a highland terrier (named Westie) that was given to her by the late Margie Smith, who purchased the porcelain dog (dating back to the 1900s) at an estate sale.
Sometime in the new year, Doggie Do’s will be relocating to a new building, primed with new adventures.
Through it all, Ponce has remained grateful to the community for giving her their business.
Doggie Do’s also offers senior citizen discounts. The shop is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 361-449-6455.
