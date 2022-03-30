The Three Rivers One-Act Play company recently competed in the district contest, which resulted in the group advancing to the bi-district contest.
Several Three Rivers ISD students were also awarded individually during the contest, including Brooklyn Lamprecht for All-Star Tech, Jes Sindt for Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Darla Campbell and Andrea Valdez for All-Star Cast and Will Woerner and Jon Albor for Top Performer.
The company will next compete in the bi-district contest, to be held in Three Rivers, on Saturday, March 19.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•