The Three Rivers Independent School District held its annual Veterans’ Day ceremony and memorial on Thursday, Nov. 11.
TRISD students and staff packed the Three Rivers Junior/Senior High School gymnasium, to pay tribute to the many Live Oak County veterans in attendance, from all branches of the military.
“Veterans, thank you so much for your service and sacrifice for our country,” TRISD said in a statement released on the district’s Facebook page. “We will forever be grateful for your bravery and dedication to our safety and freedom.
“Happy Veterans Day.”
