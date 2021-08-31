At a meeting of VFW Post 6119 and Auxiliary, scholarships were awarded to George West and Three Rivers ISD students.
Shambryn Dubose and Emma and Ella McKinney received the Patriot’s Pen scholarship. Claire McKinney and Hondo Goebel received the Voice of Democracy scholarship.
Shambryn Dubose and Claire McKinney also received scholarships from the VFW District level. Hondo Goebel and Lawton Thornton were the recipients of the Norma Williams Memorial Scholarship offered by the post auxiliary.
Submitted by Nancy Coquat.