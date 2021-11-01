Approaching the source material for something as deeply layered and revered as Frank Herbert’s “Dune” universe, it is quite simply impossible to bring to life in a two and a half hour movie the world that Herbert’s words mine (no pun intended) in his books. The sheer volume of world building – and it’s that world building that made fans the world over fall in love with “Dune” in the first place – is a mountain with many paths to the peak, and depending on your vision as a storyteller, each path brings its own unique perspective of the mountain itself.
Such is the case with Denis Villenueve’s vision. The director made the conscious decision to only tell the first part of the first book, allowing for a deeper exploration, much in the way Peter Jackson stretched “The Hobbit” into three movies – except here, Villenueve is much more accomplished at the task.
“Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet), the son of the Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and mother, Lady Jessica Atreides Rebecca Ferguson). From their bloodlines, Paul is born into a destiny of quite possibly fulfilling a long foreseen prophecy. Along the way, Paul must battle those in the shadows that want to see the House of Atreides fall forever and those that live in a world of sand and spice. Guiding young Paul are visions, or dreams, of a woman with blue eyes showing him the future and the power he must wield to bring forth peace.
Of course, that summary only explains a tenth of what “Dune” is. One of the most complex science fiction stories ever told, and one that has inspired countless other books, movies, comics, games in the generations since.
As a movie, this first installment in Villenueve’s franchise, “Dune” succeeds in merely laying the groundwork for what is to come, much like young Paul’s visions. It is aptly achieved with stunning cinematography by Greg Fraser and adapted into a screenplay shrouded in as much mystery as it is enlightened by Villenueve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. The performances give us just enough emotion to feel the depth the characters are mining, and the plot itself is just, achieving the laying of the first stepping stones into the universe of “Dune”.
The problem is that, as big as “Dune” is and wants to be, it just wasn’t big enough to deliver the spectacle needed to be truly and undoubtedly engaging – that, and much like Jackson’s first installment of his “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, the ending does little in the way of offering its audience satisfaction. The desire of wanting more is good, but when a second installment isn’t necessarily set in stone, it’s a risky undertaking.
Let me be frank, I’m highly critical of this adaptation, but I did love it, and I do respect Villenueve’s gravitas. It is, quite simply, the best adaptation we’ve seen yet of Herbert’s amazing story, and if this is just the beginning, then, I’m all in to see what is to come.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•