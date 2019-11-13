Western swing coming to Dobie West Theatre

GEORGE WEST – People will likely be dancing in the aisles at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday night Nov. 16 when The Gimbles bring their lively Western swing sound to George West.
Dick and Emily Gimble are second and third generation performers of Western swing, honky tonk and jazz music, being the son and granddaughter of the legendary Johnny Gimble.
Johnny is probably best known as the finest fiddler who played with Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, but he backed many country music singers to whom the word “legendary” may also be justifiably applied.
Dick was literally born into swing music. His dad was playing with Wills at the time. He is steeped in his music heritage, playing alongside his dad for more than 50 years.
The experience gave him a rich inheritance and knowledge of the ins and outs and all-abouts of Western swing music, which the Texas Legislature has designated the “State Music of Texas.”
Emily joined her father and grandfather for two of the decades that father and son shared their talent with audiences, absorbing the best of the heritage and bringing her own styling additions to the tradition.
The Gimbles present a mix a Western swing, swing standards from the ’30s and ’40s, honky tonk and country blues and some of Johnny’s beloved compositions.
The duo has a website where those unfamiliar with Western swing may sample the sound of their music.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10.