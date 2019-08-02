Explorers now open to youth of all Live Oak, McMullen counties

By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
GEORGE WEST – Youths from Live Oak and McMullen counties who are interested in a future career in law enforcement now have an opportunity to join the George West Police Explorers and get a better understanding of life as a police officer.
“It really is a good program,” said Robbin Lancaster, post adviser. “We’re planning on continuing the program for at least another year or two.”
The Explorers is dedicated to community service, which includes assisting with local programs on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and various charity projects throughout the year.
Examples include a canned food drive before Christmas, helping a family of seven with its Christmas expenses, and raising funds to install an air conditioner at the local animal shelter.
Explorers also have an opportunity to go to a police academy.
Participants “learn policing — what you’d learn at the police academy the Explorers learn in three weeks,” Lancaster said. “Community service is very important.”
Three of the youths in the program have at least 80 hours of community service, she noted.
“This is a great program for those considering law enforcement or military careers,” Lancaster said. “We have one member who wants to be a forensic pathologist, another who wants to go into the FBI and one who wants to focus on psychology.”
Two members of the Explorers are fully certified in first aid and CPR, and one is also a lifeguard.
Previously, the Explorers was only open to youths who resided within the George West school district boundaries, “but we wanted to open things up to kids from other parts of Live Oak and McMullen County,” Lancaster said.
At least two youths from Three Rivers have already expressed an interest in joining the program.
Explorers is offered through the Boys Scouts of America, although it is open to both male and female participants.
There are no fees for those who join, but there are fund-raising efforts involved.
“The club pays for your membership,” Lancaster said. “In our by-laws we require people to attend three meetings before they become members. The club furnishes the uniforms, so there’s no out of pocket cost.”
Explorers is open to youths 14-21 — but members can be younger if they are already in high school. Members do not have to attend public schools — home school members are also welcome.
The Explorers meet twice a month — usually on Wednesdays — and Lancaster said she works around other school activities to avoid scheduling conflicts as much as possible.
“This offers them a preview of a career path,” Lancaster said. “Explorers can go into a number of ares — EMS, firefighting, law enforcement, criminal law, the military — there are several different options.”
She said members of the post have been working closely with a local game warden and have participated in activities with local Department of Public Safety officers.
George West Police Chief David Perkins said he appreciates the Explorers and is glad the program is expanding its local reach.
“The Explorers is a great organization and instead of just keeping it limited to George West, I think it’s great to allow students from other areas to have a chance to join,” he said. “This gives them a chance to get involved and see what law enforcement is all about.
“This gives them a chance to see the positive difference that can be made in the community through law enforcement. If some of the participants decide they want to stay here and focus on law enforcement, that’s really a good thing. We love to hire police officers who are from the area”
More information about the program can be found on the George West High School Law Enforcement Explorers Facebook page or at the website www.exploring.org.
Those interested can also send an email to gwlawenforcementexplorers@gmail.com.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or at theprogress@mysoutex.com.