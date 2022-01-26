Residents of Three Rivers and surrounding areas were alarmed when, in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3, a loud boom sounded, which delivered a shock wave that could be felt for miles.
Shortly after 8 a.m. that morning, Live Oak County residents were alerted by a message sent out by the county that an oil well tank battery had exploded at the ConocoPhillips refinery near Whittset.
The message read, “Be advised there was an explosion in the area of CR 234, it was an oil well tank battery. Everything is contained, there is no threat or injuries reported at this time.”
Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office deputies were some of the first officials on site. They set up a perimeter to keep residents away until the area was deemed safe.
Upon further investigation, officials discovered three tank batters had been damaged by the incident.
The explosion had caused houses to shake in several communities surrounding Three Rivers. Eye witnesses reported on social media that the smoke plume from the explosion could be seen all the way from Kenedy and other parts of Karnes County.
“It definitely got our attention,” one Three Rivers resident posted on social media.
“It happened right behind our house,” another exclaimed. “It shook the entire house.”
“It definitely shook our house by the dam as well,” another resident said. “Prayers (that) everybody is ok.”
As of press time, the cause of the explosion was still being investigated by officials at the Three Rivers ConocoPhillips site.
