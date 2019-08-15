TILDEN – Deputies with the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances of an explosion that killed an Atascosa County man working on an oilfield tank battery on July 19.
The sheriff’s office was notified of the explosion at 10:15 a.m. July 19 at an oilfield location off Highway 16.
“Units arrived at the scene and found one deceased male at the location,” said Scott Garris, investigator for the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was identified as a 60-year-old male who was working at the facility when the accident occurred, and his family was notified.
In other McMullen County law enforcement action:
• McMullen County officers and officers with other agencies are investigating multiple thefts of crude oil in both McMullen and LaSalle counties.
“Several different companies have been victimized, and these thefts are occurring in remote and isolated areas,” Garris said.
• On Aug. 1, Rudolph “Sunny” Ozuna, 52, of San Antonio was arrested and charged with false identification as a police officer, misrepresentation of property, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Highway 16 near the McMullen County School in Tilden.
The initial stop was for a window tint violation.
“During enforcement, the deputy noticed a badge hanging around the driver’s neck appearing to possibly be a law enforcement identification,” Garris said. “The subject was also carrying a firearm in a holster at his waist.
“Numerous red and blue lights were installed on the vehicle along with multiple law enforcement items including insignias and a T-shirt.”
Ozuna was found to have private security registration but not a police officer’s license.
He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
• At 7:52 p.m. July 13, Michael Joe Villanueva, 38, of Alice was arrested for driving with an invalid license and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, as well as possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, following a traffic stop.
He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
• On July 14 following a traffic stop, a passenger, Mary Alvarado of San Antonio, was found to have active arrest warrants out of Bexar County on original charges of larceny — theft by check. She was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
• At 8:30 a.m. July 15, the sheriff’s office was notified of a vehicle traveling north on Highway 16 by the U.S. Border Patrol. A McMullen County deputy arrived at Highway 16 and FM 624 and saw a 2010 Chrysler Sebring traveling 85 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The deputy pursued the vehicle, which turned onto FM 1962, drove a short distance and pulled up to a high fence, where all of the car’s occupants bailed out, Garris said.
Five fugitives — all illegal aliens — were apprehended and turned over to the Border Patrol.
One subject, a male under the age of 18, was found hidden in the car’s trunk.
Emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene to check on the health of those apprehended. All of the subjects, including the boy found in the trunk, were determined to be in good health.
However, because of high temperatures and poor air ventilation, it could have turned out otherwise, Garris noted, saying, “This shows how smugglers don’t care about anybody’s well-being.”
• At 3:19 p.m. July 17 at Highway 72 and County Road 308, a vehicle was stopped for a mudflap violation.
“Upon contacting the driver, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Garris said.
Paul Villareal Jr., 44, of San Antonio was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail, charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
• At 10 p.m. July 18, the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a deer at FM 624 and Old San Diego Road. One injured person was taken to Methodist South Hospital in Jourdanton with non-life-threatening injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety worked the accident.
• At 1 p.m. July 26, the sheriff’s office was contacted in reference to an assault. During the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Kaleb Anthony Perez, 27, of Victoria for assault-family violence causing bodily injury. Perez arrived at the sheriff’s office and was arrested at 8:18 p.m. and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
• At 7:50 p.m. July 28 on Highway 16 near Old Franklin Road, after a traffic stop, a 20-year-old man from Laredo was arrested after it was discovered he had two arrest warrants out of Lavaca County for failure to appear and bail jumping on an original charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
