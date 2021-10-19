Over the past 100-plus years, dozens of people have worked at the Live Oak County Courthouse – some for decades.
As part of the courthouse centennial celebration scheduled for Dec. 4, Live Oak County Historical Commission Chairman Mary Margaret Campbell is looking for photos for a special display, “100 years, 100 faces.”
“We’ve gotten a few photos, but we need a bunch more,” she said. “We’re looking to remember and recognize those who have worked at the courthouse over the years.”
Photos can be emailed to marymargaret60@msn.com.
As part of the celebration, the county will also unveil a special flag, and several of those who volunteered in the George West Storyfest event over the years have said they will also take part in the centennial activities.
“We’re excited about that,” Campbell said. “Those are people who helped us out a lot over the years with Storyfest, and they know all about putting on a festival.”
Applications are being accepted for vendors for the event, with the deadline of 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
“We will have four food vendors at the celebration, offering a variety of food choices for the attendees,” wrote Bernadette Gibson, food vendor chairman in a letter to prospective vendors. “A committee will determine which four vendors will be selected.”
Applications will be accepted at the George West Chamber of Commerce, 406 Nueces St. in the historic Buck West House near George West City Hall and the police department.
The vendors will set up on the south side of the courthouse in the 600 block of San Marcos Street. The street will be blocked off Friday morning, Dec. 3, for those participating in the festival can set up.
Anyone interested in applying to be a vendor can call Gibson at 979-215-4869. In addition to the food vendors, both Lucky Seafood and George West Steakhouse will be open the day of the celebration.
A classic car show is also planned in conjunction with the event, along with guided tours of the courthouse, along with musical entertainment and storytellers.
A time capsule will also be sealed at 4 p.m. Dec. 4, with plans to open it in 2071. People attending can sign a guest register which will be included among the contents of the time capsule.
If it is available in time for the celebration, a historic marker will also be unveiled.
“We haven’t received an update on the marker yet, but we’re hopeful it will be ready in time,” Campbell said.
A birthday cake will be served to honor the courthouse’s 101st anniversary, sponsored by the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce. The George West Chamber of Commerce will provide bottled water for the event.
A schedule of tour times, along with additional details on the celebration, will be announced at a later date.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•