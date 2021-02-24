The Live Oak County Fair Parade returns to George West for 2021, and the event is being combined with a farmer and artisan’s market and food trucks to add to the attractions for locals as well as visitors.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, with the usual main route down Houston Street past the Live Oak County Courthouse, and George West Chamber of Commerce Director Rena McWilliams said she hopes to see strong participation.
“It is never too late to enter, so even the Friday before is OK,” she said. “We have several entries so far and encourage others to participate, whether float, car, truck or horse. Lowe’s Market of George West has donated bottled water, and the Oakville Baptist Church, led by Joshua Tylich, minister, will be handing these out to those lined up to participate. The chamber is grateful for this generous donation of time and water.”
McWilliams said she also hopes people will check out the farmer and artisan market.
“As there are no events at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds after the parade this year, the chamber has planned a farmer and artisan market at the Buck West House in George West,” she said. “In addition to creative and gifted vendors, the chamber is also hosting three food truck vendors. These will be Big Lou’s BBQ of George West, Southern Belle Diner of Beeville and Kluckies Chicken & Waffles of Corpus Christi. All are invited to shop and eat after the parade.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•